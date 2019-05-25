Letter: Nonviolent protest is most effective weapon against discrimination and injustice

Editor:

Once again Republican lawmakers want to make it more difficult for voters to have a choice on issues like the minimum wage, renewable energy, marijuana legislation, and school vouchers.

Throughout our nation Republican politicians are working to pass bills that would criminalize protest and civil disobedience. In a year of historic activism, that response isn’t just unconstitutional — it’s fundamentally un-American.

They do not want to see millions of people protesting as they strip away health care, decimate public education, wage a war on science, weaken labor laws and environmental protections, condone discrimination based on gender or sexual identity, build walls instead of bridges, and shut down citizen initiatives that would protect civil liberties and human rights.

Our nation was born of rebellion. Nonviolent protest is the most effective weapon against discrimination and injustice. Through public marches, picketing, sit-ins, rallies, petition drives, and teach-ins, protesters contribute their time, energy and passion with the hope of making a better, more just society for all. The civil rights movement, the anti-Vietnam War movement, the women’s movement, the gay rights movement, the labor movement, and the environmental movement have changed government policy and, perhaps more importantly, changed how we live today.

James Kimes

Prescott Valley