OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 25
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus Union students receive $4.55 million in scholarships

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 1:06 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Every little bit counts. Last year, Mingus Union graduates received a collective $4,487,346 at the school’s annual scholarship and academic awards ceremony.

This year’s graduating class received about $100,000 more – for a total of $4,559,136 – at Tuesday’s ceremony. More than 150 students were recognized for either academic or athletic scholarships, as well as other honors. 

“The Class of 2019 rocked it,” said Gretchen Wesbrock, Student Support Services director at Mingus Union High School. “The event didn’t just celebrate scholarships for students, but a lifetime of accomplishments.”

Wesbrock said that the Class of 2019 “is filled with hard-working, motivated, philanthropic, deep thinking, compassionate, creative and kind young people.”

“I was chatting with one of the donors after the event and she was sharing how impressed she was with the seniors,” Wesbrock said. “She shared that we don’t always hear about the wonderful things that young people are doing, and that we need to do more of that.”

This year, 256 Marauders will collect their diplomas – as of last count – and 56 of them will finish with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

With 29 students finishing with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79, 15 students with a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99, and 12 students with a 4.0 or better GPA, the Class of 2019 also graduates 95 students with CTE Cords, meaning students who completed one or more of the school’s career and technical education programs.

Valedictorian Meg Babcock led her class with a 4.21 GPA, with co-salutatorians Dallin Gordon and Colton Sorensen finishing with a 4.1 GPA.

Mingus Union senior Jacob Shelley won the Dorrance Scholar – a scholarship totaling more than $125,000 – a “huge honor,” Wesbrock said.

“We have not had a Dorrance Scholar [winner] in the time that I have been here,” said Wesbrock, who has been at Mingus Union since 2012.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus graduates celebrate $3.7 million in scholarship awards
Mingus Union celebrates 280 graduates; $4.487 million in scholarships
Mingus Union recognizes students who strive for .5
Mingus Strive for .5 ceremony March 28
Strive for .5 Awards

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
THU
30
Verde Valley Adventist School Graduation
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News