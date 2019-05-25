Mingus Union students receive $4.55 million in scholarships
COTTONWOOD – Every little bit counts. Last year, Mingus Union graduates received a collective $4,487,346 at the school’s annual scholarship and academic awards ceremony.
This year’s graduating class received about $100,000 more – for a total of $4,559,136 – at Tuesday’s ceremony. More than 150 students were recognized for either academic or athletic scholarships, as well as other honors.
“The Class of 2019 rocked it,” said Gretchen Wesbrock, Student Support Services director at Mingus Union High School. “The event didn’t just celebrate scholarships for students, but a lifetime of accomplishments.”
Wesbrock said that the Class of 2019 “is filled with hard-working, motivated, philanthropic, deep thinking, compassionate, creative and kind young people.”
“I was chatting with one of the donors after the event and she was sharing how impressed she was with the seniors,” Wesbrock said. “She shared that we don’t always hear about the wonderful things that young people are doing, and that we need to do more of that.”
This year, 256 Marauders will collect their diplomas – as of last count – and 56 of them will finish with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
With 29 students finishing with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79, 15 students with a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99, and 12 students with a 4.0 or better GPA, the Class of 2019 also graduates 95 students with CTE Cords, meaning students who completed one or more of the school’s career and technical education programs.
Valedictorian Meg Babcock led her class with a 4.21 GPA, with co-salutatorians Dallin Gordon and Colton Sorensen finishing with a 4.1 GPA.
Mingus Union senior Jacob Shelley won the Dorrance Scholar – a scholarship totaling more than $125,000 – a “huge honor,” Wesbrock said.
“We have not had a Dorrance Scholar [winner] in the time that I have been here,” said Wesbrock, who has been at Mingus Union since 2012.
