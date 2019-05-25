OFFERS
Obituary: Annie Pena 1943-2019

Annie Pena

Annie Pena

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 12:04 p.m.

Annie Pena, 75, of Page Springs passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 20, 2019.

Annie was born on December 26, 1943, in Tucson, Arizona.

She married the love of her life Richard Pena on December 3, 1977.

Annie was an avid gardener and loved tending to her plants at home. When she wasn’t at home she was found at Babbitts’ in Cottonwood for many years before working at Bashas in Cottonwood and Camp Verde for over 22 years prior to retirement.

She also loved going to the lake and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Pena; siblings Mike Vaughan (Kerry), and Susan MacKenzie (Kirk) and her children William Liggett, Kellie Liggett (Gayle), Mike Liggett (Cathy), Nena East (Morgan), Tim Pena (Kathleen) and Lisa Pena. She also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and her beloved pets Smoky and Suki.

Services will be private. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information is provided by survivors.

