Obituary: James Earnest Harms Sr. 1946-2019

James Earnest Harms Sr., 72, passed away May 21, 2019, at home in Cottonwood, Arizona.



He was born on May 25, 1946, in Keensburg, Illinois.

Son of Ray Gifford Harms and Mary Ellen (Burton) Harms, who preceded in him death. He worked in the oil fields in Illinois for 30 years for Harrison Well Service.

He was also a cabinet maker in Rensselaer, Indiana. He also worked in a steel plant in Indiana. He attended school in Mt. Caramel, Illinois.



James is survived by his wife, Carol Harms of Cottonwood, Arizona; sister, Alice Wilkerson of Friendsville, Illinois; sons, Randall Scott Harms of Tucson, Arizona, Billy Jo Harms of Mt. Caramel, Illinois, James E. Harms Jr. of Cottonwood, Arizona; stepchildren Kelly Hannah of Mt. Caramel, Illinois and Jamey Hannah of Mt. Caramel, Illinois; as well as several grandchildren and great grand-children. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Jo (Harms) Marriott of Bellemont, Illinois; brothers, Esthol, Bob, Bill and Pete; and one sister, Betty.



There will be no services. He will be cremated by Bueler Cottonwood Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.