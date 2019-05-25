Obituary: Paul Dicus Brown 1970-2019
Our beloved Paul Dicus Brown passed away on May 8, 2019, after a short illness.
A loving dad and husband, Paul counted his family as his biggest blessing. He married his high school sweetheart and was devoted to his wife and children.
Paul was born January 3, 1970, in Culver City, California. He spent his young years in Arizona, a place he loved. His grandmother, Harriett Dicus Smith, a Jerome native whose family history began in the 1890s in Jerome and Prescott (Averyt), introduced him to Jerome when he was a baby. Over the years, Paul and his wife and children visited Arizona often. Their last visit was a celebration of his birthday in 2018 in Cottonwood.
Paul returned to California as a teen and attended Burlingame High School and graduated from Temecula Valley High School. He received a degree in architecture from Woodbury University and was trained as a Le Cordon Bleu chef. He designed kitchens and restaurants before pursuing a career in restaurant management.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cheryl Franco Brown; his two children, Justin and Allison Brown of Santa Clarita, California; his mother, Carolyn Wroughton Smith (Brown) Bradshaw and his stepfather, Albert Bradshaw, of Cottonwood; and his in-laws, Ruth and David Franco. His father, Donald Miles Brown, preceded him in death.
Paul brought his charm, smile and wit to everything he did. He was caring and kind and always willing to serve others.
A faithful man, Paul recently rededicated his life to Christ with baptism alongside his daughter. An avid fisherman with a great love for the ocean, his memory will be honored with a scattering of ashes off the coast of Ventura in a private ceremony.
Ashes will also be scattered near his father’s ashes in southeastern Arizona and a small remembrance urn will be given to his mother. He is loved. We will miss him greatly.
Information provided by survivors.
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Travelers should prepare for late-season winter storm in Northern Arizona
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: