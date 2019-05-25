OFFERS
Obituary: Ralph A. Barksdale 1949-2019

Ralph A. Barksdale

Ralph A. Barksdale

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 11:59 a.m.

Ralph A. Barksdale, 69, beloved husband, father, and brother who was surrounded by family, went to Our Lord May 5, 2019, after enduring chronic illness for the last few years.

Ralph was born May 28, 1949, in Gary, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s in business administration. Ralph worked for the Department of the Navy for 25 years and with Raytheon Technical Services for 14 years. Both employments were in Indianapolis, Indiana where he retired.

In 2018, Ralph made his residence in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy; daughters, Nicci (Blake) Annen and Mandy Barksdale; sister, Debbi (Ben) Crosby; brother-in-law, George (Loretta); sisters-in-law, Susanne Pazak and Christine Pazak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ralph volunteered with the Association of Government Accountants, Indianapolis Zoo, Knights of Columbus, Warren Township Parent Teacher Association, and recently served as treasurer for the Verde Village Property Owners Association.

He was a charter member of the Planetary Society. Ralph was strong, knowledgeable of spreadsheets, funny, witty, and devoted to God and his family and friends.

The family would like to express gratitude to the Verde Valley Medical Center’s doctors, nurses and staff in the emergency department and the intensive care unit for their outstanding care and support in this time of grief.

A memorial service will be planned by the family at later date and location.

Information provided by survivors.

