Verde Connect alternate routes to be presented

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 1:10 p.m.

Yavapai County and the Federal Highway Administration are studying a potential roadway and bridge across the Verde River to connect the northern portion of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Town of Camp Verde to State Route 260.

Public input and technical analysis since June 2018 has helped with the identification of alternative routes for the new road.

“We know the community is looking forward to having alternative routes to comment on,” said Dan Cherry, Yavapai County public works director. “We also are looking forward to getting more feedback.”

The meetings are scheduled:

• Tuesday, June 11; 6 p.m., Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S 6th St., Cottonwood.

• Wednesday, June 12, 6 p.m., Camp Verde Schools Multi-Use Complex, 280 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde.

What will the meetings include?

The meetings will be open house format, and both meetings will include the same information.

At the meetings, display materials will present updated information, illustrate potential alternative routes under consideration, and explain the criteria that will be used to compare them.

Project team members will be available to discuss the project one-one-one with members of the public.

What if I cannot attend a meeting?

All of the materials to be presented at the meetings will be available starting June 4, at www.verdeconnect.com.

If you cannot attend a meeting, you can provide comments through the website or call 602-750-7139.

Please provide comments by June 30, 2019.

Background

The Verde Connect Project represents a 25-year vision for the construction of a new north-south regional roadway between Cornville Road and State Route (SR) 260 in an area bounded by Interstate 17, Cornville Road, SR 260, and SR 89A. The new route has been in Regional Transportation Plans for years. No route has been selected.

The County is completing a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental study, in this case an Environmental Assessment (EA). Yavapai County and FHWA are committed to a thorough and transparent process to identify possible routes and compare them, so the best alternative can be selected with the least amount of impact.

Contact
