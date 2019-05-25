OFFERS
Sat, May 25
Volunteers step up to keep State Route 260 clean

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 12:38 p.m.

Editor:

I wish to thank the seven volunteers who participated in the Verde Village section of Highway 260 on May 19. These volunteers were Gene Carrigan, Jayloy Thorkelson, Charles Mackay, David Nelson, Beth Cady, Kathleen Dusek, David Nauman, and this letter writer.

Mal Otterson

Verde Village

