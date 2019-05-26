Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Storm Boy’ premiere June 1-5

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed “Storm Boy” June 1-5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Storm Boy” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Geoffrey Rush, Jai Courtney, Finn Little, Trevor Jamison, Morgana Davies and Erik Thomson.

“Storm Boy” is a beautiful and contemporary retelling of Colin Thiele’s classic Australian tale.



Thiele’s novella, which tells the story of a young boy and his extraordinary friendship with an orphaned pelican on South Australia’s remote Coorong National Park, has enchanted and moved Australians for over half a century.

‘Storm Boy’ has grown up to be Michael Kingley (Geoffrey Rush), a successful retired businessman and grandfather.

When Kingley starts to see images from his past that he can’t explain, he is forced to remember his long-forgotten childhood, growing up on an isolated coastline with his father.

He recounts to his grand-daughter the story of how, as a boy, he rescued and raised an extraordinary orphaned pelican, Mr Percival. Their remarkable adventures and very special bond has a profound effect on all their lives.

Based on the beloved book, “Storm Boy” is a timeless story of an unusual and unconditional friendship.

“Storm Boy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 1-5. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 1, 2 and 3; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4 and 5.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.