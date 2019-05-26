Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The Cat Rescuers’ premiere on June 6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Verde Valley Humane Society to present the premiere of the award-winning film “The Cat Rescuers” showing Thursday, June 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be a community discussion following both film screenings.

At the heart of “The Cat Rescuers” is a question many of us have faced: what to do to help unowned cats struggling outdoors in your community?

For Sassee, Claire, Tara and Stu, all busy full-time professionals who live in Brooklyn, the answer was clear: they must help.

At first none of them knew what they were doing, but they soon learned the tricks of the trade and, to their shock, discovered the problem was bigger than they had imagined: at least 500,000 abandoned and feral cats on NYC’s streets and the city doing little to address the problem.

“The Cat Rescuers” follows Sassee, Claire, Tara and Stu night and day as they hit the streets, backyards and alleys of Brooklyn to save feline lives.

Combing the borough’s alleys, backyards and housing projects, they trap the cats, get them fixed and returned to their colonies, or adopted. As the film unfolds, it shows the extraordinary skill, resilience and humor these passionate urban heroes bring to this challenging work, and how it has changed their lives.

Against great odds, they are making a difference.

This special Sedona premiere of “The Cat Rescuers” is co-presented by the Verde Valley Humane Society, who will lead a community discussion and Q&A following both screenings.

A portion of the proceeds from “The Cat Rescuers” will go to the Verde Valley Humane Society, a non-profit 501c3 animal shelter, to help provide food, shelter, and veterinary care for approximately 1,000 pets in need each year.



Verde Valley Humane Society is a no-kill sheltering facility located at 1520 W. Mingus in Cottonwood that exists to provide for and protect unwanted, lost and abused animals; and to promote animal welfare through its policies and presence in the community.

“The Cat Rescuers” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, June 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.