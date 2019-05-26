Steakhouse89 rolls good times & music Into summer fun

Nowhere else but in Sedona will you find such talented and professional performing musicians.

The venues are plentiful and one of the best places to catch them strutting their stuff live is Steahouse89 in West Sedona.

Six days a week the restaurant hosts some of the finest talent in Red Rock Country and beyond playing their hearts out for your entertainment and dining experience.

Whether it’s jazz, modern classics, piano or guitar these musicians are known throughout Northern Arizona for their musicianship, performance and professional aplomb.

Hosting the likes of David Len Scott, David Vincent Mills, Eric Miller, Jerry McFarland, Phil Rossi, Jacqui Foreman, The Reed Brothers and Paolo, Steakhouse89 provides a fabulous space for them to perform in a class-act atmosphere in the lounge area or outside on the patio overlooking West Sedona’s State Route 89A.

On Wednesday, May 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. it’s David Vincent Mill’s turn. Mills is a funky jazz pianist and keyboardist, a composer, recording artist and producer. He is an extremely versatile Sedona musician. His vast repertoire is a reservoir of great all-American classics that he plays with feeling and depth.

On Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 8 p.m., the inimitable Eric Williams grabs center stage. Williams has been wowing audiences in Sedona for the past 25 years and he has no intentions of ever slowing down. Proficient on the piano, saxophone, guitar and harmonica he puts on a show people of all ages and backgrounds truly enjoy.

On Friday, May 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Paolo works the baby grand piano. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz.

His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

On Saturday, June 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Phil Rossi gets behind the keys. Rossi is a versatile piano player who started playing the piano when he was eight years old.

He has lived in Chicago most of his life, Florida and now resides in Sedona. He had been fortunate during his musical career to have worked with Frank Sinatra and with his son Frank Jr. He also worked with drummer Buddy Rich.

On Sunday, June 2 it’s “Sunday Fun-Day” at Steakhouse89. It’s brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eric Williams takes over on the patio. With his trio Eric puts on a show people don’t forget. He is a consummate performer who keeps everyone in the audience happy and well entertained.

On Tuesday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. it’s Dave Len Scott on the piano and trumpet.

Raised in Detroit, Michigan, Dave Len Scott spent 25 years as a freelance trumpeter and pianist. An awesome instrumentalist, Dave is a welcome member of Steakhouse89’s roster of fine musicians

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.