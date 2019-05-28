Camp Verde’s Jared Barker wins Memorial Day Catfish Contest
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:19 a.m.
Camp Verde’s Jared Barker claimed top honors and the $150 prize in the 36th annual Verde River Memorial Day Catfish Contest sponsored by the Camp Verde American Legion. Barker’s winning fish, a channel catfish, weighed in at 6.122 pounds. Courtesy photo
Most Read
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Travelers should prepare for late-season winter storm in Northern Arizona
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Cricket’s Dessert and Sandwich Shop to close after 35 years
- Rezoning request on 185 acres sought for Boulder Creek ‘community-first lifestyle’
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Verde Valley Adventist School Graduation
|
FRI
31
|
Grief and Loss Retreat
|
View More Events...