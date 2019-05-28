Dan Vega headlines at Bella Vita Ristorante

Sedona musicians are among the finest performers in Northern Arizona, wowing audiences who visit from all over the country and world with their varied and professional talents.

These musicians play in the area’s best restaurants and on Saturday, June 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sedona’s own Dan Vega performs at the Bella Vita Ristorante Italian restaurant off S.R. 89A in West Sedona.

Vega is a master of his craft and an audience favorite. He is one of the most sought-after musicians in the Sedona music scene.

He performs original songs as well as carefully selected covers for a perfect evening of musical entertainment.

A singer and songwriter, he is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes. Dan Vega crafts his unique blend of soulful contemporary R&B with delicate blues-tinged guitar work.

Years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance molded Vega into a balanced and refined professional, with eclectic tastes reaching every corner of the musical spectrum.

Vega has found his voice as a singer-songwriter and is elated to bring fresh and exciting new projects to the Southwest U.S. and beyond.

Friday, May 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. veteran crooner Bobby Myhre will be featured at Bella Vita Ristorante.

He is a natural on the stage, a consummate performer interpreting the classic music of the Sinatra era and beyond.

Myhre performs with enthusiasm and professionalism that is infectious and entertaining.

His style and charisma is reminiscent of the Big Band era. Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, he also performs hits from vocal-powerhouse favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin.

He brings back the Big Band era with gusto.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A; bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.