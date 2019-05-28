OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 29
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey authorizes new law that gives sexual assault victims more time to sue

Gov. Doug Ducey performs ceremonial signing Tuesday of bill to give victims of sex abuse more time to sue. With him are Sen. Paul Boyer, former speed skater Bridie Farrell, and Sen. Heather Carter. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Gov. Doug Ducey performs ceremonial signing Tuesday of bill to give victims of sex abuse more time to sue. With him are Sen. Paul Boyer, former speed skater Bridie Farrell, and Sen. Heather Carter. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 2:19 p.m.

PHOENIX -- Calling it a "significant and critical first step,'' Gov Doug Ducey has signed into law a measure that will give those who were sexually assaulted or abused as children more time to sue, no matter how long ago the event occurred.

"Sexual abuse is never easy to disclose, especially for a young person,'' the governor said at a signing ceremony Tuesday at the Capitol, less than 24 hours after lawmakers approved the change unanimously.

"This we know: Victims need time, time to process, time to understand what has happened and to come forward,'' he said. "And they deserve the ability to come forward.''

The new law, which took effect immediately on Ducey's signature, does that in two ways.

photo

Sen. Heather Carter details Tuesday the hurdles that had to be overcome to get colleagues to give child victims of sex abuse more time to sue assailants. With her are Sen. Paul Boyer, left, the prime sponsor of the legislation, and Gov. Doug Ducey who signed the measure. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

First, it scraps the prior statutes which required victims to sue before their 20th birthday or forfeit their legal rights. Now they will have until age 30.

Second, it opens up a temporary legal "window'' for lawsuits by those whose time to file suit already has expired: They will have until the end of 2020 to bring their claims.

But concerns about people bringing claims on incidents going back decades forced a compromise to get the necessary votes.

First, those in this second category will have to prove their claims by "clear and convincing evidence.'' That's a higher standard than "preponderance of the evidence,'' the balancing test used by jurors now -- and still available for those who sue by age 30 -- to determine whether it's more likely than not that the incident occurred.

Any lawsuit in that group against a church or organization also would have to provide proof that someone in authority not only knew about the incidents of abuse but either did nothing or deliberately covered it up.

Finally, those suing based on older claims cannot seek punitive damages.

The changes in law drew praise from Bridie Farrell, a former speed skating champion who came to Phoenix to testify about how, at age 15, she was sexually assaulted by a much older silver Olympic medalist while at a training facility. She said it took her years to come to terms with what happened to her.

Farrell said the ability to pursue not just those who committed the abuse but those who knew is critical.

"Survivors don't want to take down the LDS church or the Catholic Church or the Boy Scouts or, my case, the United States Olympic Committee,'' she told those at Tuesday's signing ceremony.

"We want to ensure that no child has to go through what we went through,'' Farrell said. "And that's all this has been about from the very beginning.''

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, who was the prime mover behind the legislation, said it is part of an effort to help those who have been abused.

"This bill in particular offers justice for survivors who have been sexually assaulted, and hope -- hope that no other child will have to be harmed in this manner,'' he said.

Ducey separately formed a task force to evaluate existing Arizona laws for protecting children and young adults who have been sexually abused and make recommendations. He said it will include victims, police, prosecutors and court officials.

But the governor was less clear on whether there would be representation by the organizations that tend to get sued in these kinds of cases and the insurance companies who represent them.

"Of course we want to have all voices represented,'' he said.

"There's always a concern about false accusations,'' Ducey continued. "And of course we don't want to harm any worthy institution.''

The governor said he will talk with those he will appoint to lead the task force to determine who should be represented.

Monday's vote came after several lawmakers related personal stories.

Senate Minority Leader David Bradley, D-Tucson, told of going to Catholic seminary at age 13 and his "complicated seduction'' by an older seminarian who would later become "one of the most notorious child sex abusers in Arizona history.''

"I kept the ship afloat, I found a way,'' Bradley told colleagues. Now a therapist, he said others were not so fortunate.

"I attended their funerals, visited them in prisons, witnessed their destruction personally and the many lives that they have touched and were adversely affected,'' he said. "The abused sometimes became the abuser.''

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, told of a family member who was victimized as a child, as did Sen. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek.

And Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, who previously disclosed rape by a family member, said victims "remember each day of our lives.''

Despite the unanimous vote, the process of getting there did leave some hard feelings.

"I have been threatened personally and politically,'' Carter said. She was one of the two Republican lawmakers who refused to vote for the budget until lawmakers agreed to make major changes in the time limits for victims to sue. And Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, lashed out at Carter and Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, for taking that stance, saying the were holding the Legislature hostage.

Carter conceded her role in delaying adoption of the budget. But she had no apology, accusing those who pressured her of using "school yard bully tactics.''

"Nothing that we have experienced the past two weeks comes even remotely close to what a victim of child sexual abuse experiences,'' she said. "That's why I held out.''

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Speed skater who was sex assault victim supports bill to give more time to report abuse
State Senate rejects measure for relaxed standards on sex-crime registration
Proposed law would extend time frame for sex abuse lawsuits
Republican senators threaten vote against budget
Legislature seeks to remove civil statute of limitations for childhood victims of sex abuse

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Verde Valley Adventist School Graduation
FRI
31
Grief and Loss Retreat
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News