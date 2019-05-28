How cool is this? 15-year-old wins free car for perfect attendance at Mingus (with video)

Abraham Rissler, a 15-year-old, incoming sophomore at Mingus High School was the lucky winner of a brand new Chevy Spark on Saturday afternoon. He was picked out of a drawing of 35 area high school students who had perfect attendance last year and, no, he does not yet have a driver’s license. He was there with his mother Beth Rissler and was presented the car by manager Clint Hillman. Larry Green gives away a new car every year in its Cool to Stay in School program. Each student also won small prizes in a drawing. The dealership owner likes to encourage students to strive for perfect attendance in school.

VVN/Vyto Starinskas