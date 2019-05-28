King signs three-year extension as C-OC school superintendent

COTTONWOOD – Just two years ago in March, Steve King signed his first contract as Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s superintendent.

At the time, then-board president Jason Finger told King that “we have a lot of confidence in you.”

Two years later, King is on his third contract. But this contract goes for three years.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board agreed that King shouldn’t be on a one-year agreement any longer, Eric Marcus said.

“We recognize the importance of continuity of leadership to create and sustain an environment where high expectations are the norm and discussions and planning is focused on increasing positive school culture and student outcomes,” said Marcus, the board’s president. “Superintendent King has led the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District successfully and he is a proven visionary leader. Superintendent King’s accomplishments, vision and leadership merited the contract we offered to him.”

The C-OC board completed a “thorough evaluation” of King, Marcus said, as it “researched compensation for the other superintendents in the area, and had a full board discussion.”

In his first two years as superintendent, King led the district’s transition of its schools to all K-8 community schools, and developed the Focus Zone program that led to student discipline decreasing by more than 60%.

But King said that it’s the “people I’m surrounded by” who are the reason for the district’s successes.

“It’s about the dedicated, committed staff of our district,” King said. “I feel honored and grateful.”

“I want to thank the board for their vision, their willingness to take chances, and their willingness to look at the development of the whole child,” King said.

In the next year, King said he “look[s] forward to further embedding and enculturating student supports in academics, as well as in social and emotional development.”

King, who has earned $98,000 each of his first two years as Cottonwood-Oak Creek superintendent, will receive a 4% raise for 2019-2020. He joined the district in 2015 as assistant superintendent, after more than 20 years in Arizona schools, including eight years as principal at South Verde High School in Camp Verde.