Music lineup finalized for 2019 edition of Tilted Earth wine festival

Pedro Pablo “Pedrito” Martinez Group will headline the annual Tilted Earth wine festival in Page Springs Saturday, June 22.

The Pedrito Martinez Group is a “Cuban, percussion driven band, who we’re pretty blessed and excited to have,” explained Luke Bernard, brand ambassador at Page Springs Cellars.

Joe Novelli and the Cloudwalls and the House of Stairs, also will fill the local vineyard with the sweet sound of summer music.

The festival actually starts the night before on Friday with a five-course commemorative wine-pairing dinner on the vineyard deck, said Bernard.

About 100 people will be seated for a five-course dinner with each course serving a wine form a different local winery overlooking the Page Springs vineyard at sunset.

All the food will be prepared by the Arizona Culinary Institute in Phoenix as a fundraiser for the school, he said.

On Saturday for Tilted Earth, the doors open at 6 p.m., he said, and they “jump start” the event with a wine garden.

Music starts at 6:30, Bernard said, on the Lower Stage that was built on a cleared-out area in the woods sandwiched by grape vines on one side and the flowing waters of the Oak Creek on the other.

“Wine will be offered by the glass, by the bottle and through craft cocktails,” Bernard said.

The entrance ticket will not include wine or wine tasting, he said.

There will be food, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for guests to purchase.

Tilted Earth 2018 sold out at its cap of 500 attendees, Bernard said, and they have sold out since they have been back at the Page Springs site.

Page Spring’s Cellar’s Tilted Earth Festival was at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood for three years before moving back to the Page Springs Cellars site three years ago.

It’s a family-friendly event with children 12 and under free and there has always been entertainment for kids.

There are no VIP tickets this year, but there will be a sponsor’s area. Page Springs Cellars will have about eight of its own different wines and three craft cocktails serving its wine.

You can also get a massage and there will be silent auction benefitting Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters and Prescott Creeks & Friends of the Verde River.

Free parking will be off-site with a shuttle service for the DA Lodge, which will also have an open tasting room. Sweaters or a light jacket are a good idea for the later hours just in case.

The opening band, House of Stairs is out of Phoenix, Bernard said describing them as “jazz soul.” Joe Novelli and the Cloudwalls are out of Tucson and they play “blues rock.”

Pedrito” Martinez was born in Havana, Cuba, Sept 12, 1973, according to the “Pedrito” Martinez Group website. Having settled in New York City in the fall of 1998.

Pedrito has recorded or performed with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Paquito D’Rivera, Bruce Springsteen, and Sting and has contributed, as a percussionist and vocalist, to over 50 albums, according to their website.

If you go: The Henry Schuerman Wine Dinner, June 21, 7-10 pm, Tilted Earth on June 22, 6 pm-midnight. Parking Lots open 5 p.m. info@Tilted-Earth.com 1500 N. Page Springs Road, Cornville, 928-639-3004