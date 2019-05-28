OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 29
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says

John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested just south of Prescott late Monday, May 27, after a police pursuit that started near Anthem. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested just south of Prescott late Monday, May 27, after a police pursuit that started near Anthem. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:23 a.m.

A police pursuit through Prescott and Prescott Valley Monday night, May 27, ended when the suspect drove a stolen car off a cliff, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Monday at around 9 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, which they located on Highway 74 (Carefree Highway) near Interstate 17 just south of Anthem.

The suspect refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit from northbound I-17 that eventually came through Prescott and Prescott Valley, DPS said. During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly avoided spike strips and tried to carjack two vehicles but was unsuccessful. A DPS Ranger helicopter helped monitor the stolen vehicle as the suspect drove it out of the Prescott area toward Wilhoit.

The pursuit ended on Highway 89 when the suspect drove over a cliff in the southbound lanes near milepost 303, DPS reported.

“The vehicle was found approximately 500 feet down the canyon,” DPS spokesperson Bart Graves said.

The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle but was located in the trees and arrested. He was identified as John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jaimes was treated for only minor injuries and then booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges of theft of means of transportation, failure to comply with a police officer, endangerment, false reporting, driving under the influence (DUI) to the slightest degree, two counts of aggravated DUI and criminal damage.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

High-speed pursuit involving stolen Cottonwood car ends in Munds Park
Man arrested after running from police
Off-duty officer carjacked at gunpoint near Bumble Bee
Teen crime spree covers four counties, hits Camp Verde
Police chase ends in death for former Verde Valley man<br>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Verde Valley Adventist School Graduation
FRI
31
Grief and Loss Retreat
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News