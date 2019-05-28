The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth” May 31-June 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Ask Dr. Ruth” chronicles the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist.

Size doesn’t matter. With her diminutive frame, thick German accent, and uninhibited approach to sex therapy and education, Dr. Ruth transformed the conversation around sexuality.

As she approaches her 90th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

Ryan White is the director of “Ask Dr. Ruth. Most recently, White directed “The Keepers”, a 7-part Emmy-nominated documentary series for Netflix, and HBO’s “The Case Against 8”, which won the Directing Award at Sundance and was shortlisted for the Academy Award. White’s additional films include “Serena”, “Good Ol’ Freda” and “Pelada”.

“Ask Dr. Ruth” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 31-June 5.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 31, June 1 and 3; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4 and 5.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.