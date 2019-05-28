OFFERS
Wed, May 29
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: May 28, 2019

Ted Grussing Photography 2019

Ted Grussing Photography 2019

By Ted Grussing
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:48 a.m.

Not long ago I resumed my evening walks and have started getting some shots I like again. I took this one of a javelina who was also on his evening walk … taken up near the green on the 11th hole as I was walking back home down the fairway.

This is one of my favorites of a javelina also … just kinda feels right and he has a determined appearance. I didn’t see him at first as I was busy shooting a crow that had taken off, and I picked this guy up when I had both he and the crow in the viewfinder. Unfortunately the crow was out of focus when they both shared the same frames … oh well … pleased with this one.

Back to the work week … I read that an underwater memorial was created recently in honor and in memoriam of those who were lost in submarines over the years; 66 submarines have been lost and more than 4000 servicemen … they have never come home and are said to be on eternal patrol. A link to a YouTube of the event is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h8nae0K00A Submarines play a huge role in both peace time and during war and you seldom hear about them … I hope you take a few minutes to watch this video.

Have a beautiful day and share your joy with those you meet and greet … we are so fortunate!

Cheers

Ted

Everything is still, and the soft night air is cool.

All silent, the universe is doing its work --- beautiful, mysterious, religious!

Max Ehrmann

