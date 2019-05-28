Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: May 28, 2019
Not long ago I resumed my evening walks and have started getting some shots I like again. I took this one of a javelina who was also on his evening walk … taken up near the green on the 11th hole as I was walking back home down the fairway.
This is one of my favorites of a javelina also … just kinda feels right and he has a determined appearance. I didn’t see him at first as I was busy shooting a crow that had taken off, and I picked this guy up when I had both he and the crow in the viewfinder. Unfortunately the crow was out of focus when they both shared the same frames … oh well … pleased with this one.
Back to the work week … I read that an underwater memorial was created recently in honor and in memoriam of those who were lost in submarines over the years; 66 submarines have been lost and more than 4000 servicemen … they have never come home and are said to be on eternal patrol. A link to a YouTube of the event is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h8nae0K00A Submarines play a huge role in both peace time and during war and you seldom hear about them … I hope you take a few minutes to watch this video.
Have a beautiful day and share your joy with those you meet and greet … we are so fortunate!
Cheers
Ted
Everything is still, and the soft night air is cool.
All silent, the universe is doing its work --- beautiful, mysterious, religious!
Max Ehrmann
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Camp Verde gives OK to major housing, commercial project off State Route 260
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Travelers should prepare for late-season winter storm in Northern Arizona
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Cricket’s Dessert and Sandwich Shop to close after 35 years
- Rezoning request on 185 acres sought for Boulder Creek ‘community-first lifestyle’
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Verde Valley Adventist School Graduation
|
FRI
31
|
Grief and Loss Retreat
|
View More Events...