OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 29
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley agencies rescue woman on Parson Spring Trail

Crews from Verde Valley Fire District, Cottonwood Fire and Medical, Verde Valley Ambulance and Jerome Fire rescued a 19-year-old woman who experienced a medical emergency on the Parson Spring Trail in Sycamore Canyon Sunday. Photo courtesy Verde Valley Fire District

Crews from Verde Valley Fire District, Cottonwood Fire and Medical, Verde Valley Ambulance and Jerome Fire rescued a 19-year-old woman who experienced a medical emergency on the Parson Spring Trail in Sycamore Canyon Sunday. Photo courtesy Verde Valley Fire District

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:12 a.m.

At about 5:08 p.m. Sunday, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office dispatched first responder units to the Parson Spring Trail in Sycamore Canyon where a 19-year-old woman was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency.

According to a press release from Verde Valley Fire Chief Joe Moore, units from Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department as well as Verde Valley Ambulance were initially dispatched, followed by a unit from Verde Valley Fire District.

Crews from Cottonwood Fire and Verde Valley Ambulance were the first to locate the patient, who had been carried by her father most of the way out, the release stated.

Rescue crews “determined that the patient would need to be ‘track-lined’ out of the steepest remaining part of the trail’s path,” according to the release.

The Verde Valley Fire crew hiked in with a Stokes basket, packaged the patient and moved her to the track line landing spot, according to the release.

Jerome Fire Department was also called “to help with the rescue and upon arrival the set up the Trackline system along with the other agencies on scene,” the release stated.

On the Jerome Police Department Facebook page, Police Chief Allen Muma reported, “We got called out to Sycamore Canyon to assist Verde Valley Fire with a medical emergency where we had to set up a giant tracking line to get the patient up out of the canyon. It is a pretty significant technical operation, and it went pretty well. Glad we have trained at the spot prior … Good work by all, Jerome Fire, Verde Valley Fire, Cottonwood Fire, Yavapai County Sheriff and Jerome Police.”

The patient was brought up the track line with an attendant and was transported by Verde Valley Ambulance at approximately 9:30 p.m., the release stated.

-- Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sycamore Canyon rescue is long haul with big wheel
Spring break brings lots of hikers, lots of injuries
Verde Valley Fire rescues teen
One person seriously injured in Perkinsville Road rollover
Jerome Fire District rescues injured mountain biker

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Verde Valley Adventist School Graduation
FRI
31
Grief and Loss Retreat
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News