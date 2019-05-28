Verde Valley agencies rescue woman on Parson Spring Trail

At about 5:08 p.m. Sunday, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office dispatched first responder units to the Parson Spring Trail in Sycamore Canyon where a 19-year-old woman was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency.

According to a press release from Verde Valley Fire Chief Joe Moore, units from Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department as well as Verde Valley Ambulance were initially dispatched, followed by a unit from Verde Valley Fire District.

Crews from Cottonwood Fire and Verde Valley Ambulance were the first to locate the patient, who had been carried by her father most of the way out, the release stated.

Rescue crews “determined that the patient would need to be ‘track-lined’ out of the steepest remaining part of the trail’s path,” according to the release.

The Verde Valley Fire crew hiked in with a Stokes basket, packaged the patient and moved her to the track line landing spot, according to the release.

Jerome Fire Department was also called “to help with the rescue and upon arrival the set up the Trackline system along with the other agencies on scene,” the release stated.

On the Jerome Police Department Facebook page, Police Chief Allen Muma reported, “We got called out to Sycamore Canyon to assist Verde Valley Fire with a medical emergency where we had to set up a giant tracking line to get the patient up out of the canyon. It is a pretty significant technical operation, and it went pretty well. Glad we have trained at the spot prior … Good work by all, Jerome Fire, Verde Valley Fire, Cottonwood Fire, Yavapai County Sheriff and Jerome Police.”

The patient was brought up the track line with an attendant and was transported by Verde Valley Ambulance at approximately 9:30 p.m., the release stated.

-- Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District