Jed Morrison promises two-stepping country fun at Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, June 1, Main Stage welcomes back local country legend Jed Morrison and his band for a night of two steppin’ and fun. Jed has been a local favorite for years now and Main Stage is happy to be hosting him once again. Put on your cowboy boots, saddle up and get ready for some boot scootin’ boogie fun. Show starts at 9 pm and is a 21+ event. There is no cover charge at the door.

Friday, May 31, Main Stage will host a disco party with Sedona’s own, DJ Eagle One. This is your chance to put together your best polyester and rayon outfit for our disco night costume contest. Everyone who participates by dressing up in their finest 1970’s disco outfits will receive $1 off their first drink and will be given a chance to win 1st, 2nd or 3rd place prizes in the costume contest. Judging takes place at 12:30 a.m. and is free to enter.



DJ Eagle One will be spinning old school disco tunes all night long for you to shake your booty to. The fun starts at 9 p.m. and there is no cover charge. 21+

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.