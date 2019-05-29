Music & more every night at Vino Di Sedona

It’s Caribbean. It’s Country. It’s Classic Rock, and it rocks.

Rick Busbea has been on the Sedona music scene for over four years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a “must see” musician while in Sedona.

When asked to label his music style, Rick dubbed it Caribbean-Country-Classic Rock. Rick will keep your toes tapping playing songs by Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Jim Croce and more; he’ll play some originals too, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.”

This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play. Rick will be joined by guitarist and vocalist Michael Peters on May 29, 7-10 p.m.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice, is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m. at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Rick Busbea, David Harvey, Robin Bryer, Jim French, and Michael Peters who frequently play at open mic.

Robin Bryer, owner of the Predator Zip Line (Located at Out of Africa) is also an up and coming Sedona musician. Robin has always loved music and playing guitar.

His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon, 3:30-6 p.m. (Robin will be at Vino May 31, 3:30-6 p.m.)

Beatles Night with Tommy “Rocks” Anderson is May 31, 7-10 p.m. Sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians Tommy “Rocks” Anderson. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed thousands of shows throughout America.

Known for decades as a guitarist and singer, in Arizona he is better known for his wildly popular Beatles shows, as well as his solo acoustic performances.

He is also regarded as one of the top ukulele players in the state (Tommy made the cover story of Ukulele Magazine in the winter of 2018).

Besides his busy performance and recording schedule, he also owns a music store in Jerome called Tommy Rocks. For more information about Tommy’s music, store and full performance schedule visit TommyRocks.net.

Saturday afternoon wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona on June 1 is accompanied by music by a local Celtic trio The Gaelic Dogs, 3:30-6 p.m. The Gaelic Dogs are Bill Barns, Lou Moretti, and Larry Perkins playing classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O.

Say farewell to P.K. Gregory on Saturday night, June 1, as this is his final show before moving to Norway. He will be missed by his friends and fans in Sedona.

P.K. is described as “Johnny Cash meets John Prine, with a smattering of Townes Van Zant thrown in.” P.K. Gregory brings his one-man trio back to Vino di Sedona for one last round of the honkabilly blues.

With a combination of country-blues fingerstyle guitar, bass, harp, vocals, foot percussion, and a wickedly iconoclastic songwriting bent, it’s sure to get the children dancing (albeit somewhat inappropriately.)

Music Monday on June 3 brings Tim Young to Vino Di Sedona, 6-9 p.m. This singer-songwriter and guitarist plays upbeat music that you can tap your feet to.

Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM Top 40 radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand-out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Life Is Beautiful’s front man, lead singer and guitarist, KB Bren, performs solo June 4, 6-9 p.m.

KB is a long-time Sedona resident and a life-long musician who has written at least 1,000 songs, fronted numerous local bands (Grateful Fred, Cold December) and played with the LA based 80’s band Fastway.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W. SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.