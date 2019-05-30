Camp Verde softball dominates Central Region honors

Almost every Camp Verde High softball player on the roster at the end of the season received honors from the Central Region.

The Cowboys saw 15 of their 18 players, plus head coach Henry Smith, receive region honors.

Henry Smith won Region Coach of the Year, Tyra Smith won Region Defensive Player of the Year and Rachel Stockseth won Region Offensive Player of the Year. Henry Smith was also region coach of the year in 2017 and section coach of the year in 2016.

Tyra Smith and Stockseth were also first team All-Central, along with pitcher Jacy Finley, Casandra Casillas and Jenna Huey.

Pitcher Carlee Oesterreigh, Hailey Moore, Bennett Holm, Madison Sharp and Miranda Sharp.

Cowboys Naydeline Barrada, Jenaca Durnez, Anna Peterson, Kailey Rasta and Summer Bast were honorable mention.

Last season Finley, Huey, Tyra Smith, Casillas and Moore were first team and Holm and Miranda Sharp were second team.

Megan Swinney from Northland Prep prevented the Central champion CV’s sweep of the awards, winning Region Player of the Year.