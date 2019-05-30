Can You Help? Sheriff’s Office looks for items stolen from Cornville home

CORNVILLE – On May 8, 2019, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies completed a burglary report that involved stolen artwork and other property from a Cornville home on Waddell Road.

According to a May 29 press release from YCSO Public Affairs Supervisor Dwight D’Evelyn, eight spheres of various materials were stolen, including a three-inch meteorite sphere valued at $2500 value, a three-inch Basalt sphere with see thru tubes valued at $90, and a six-inch petrified wood sphere valued at $600.

A Skeleton bronze sculpture about three foot tall and 30 pounds was also reported to have been stolen. The sculpture, according to the press release, was “anatomically correct in a dance position, arms raised above head, legs leaping,” and valued at “more than $6,000.”

In addition to the artwork, the victims also claimed the theft of “several air powered tools,” which include an angled head Makita Grinder 4.5 cutting wheel; a Harbor Freight 1/8-inch air tool, straight die grinder; two Harbor Freight ¼-inch air tools, angled die grinder; an Epiphone acoustic guitar with a tan face and a black hard case.

According to the press release, detectives “are working leads while seeking help from the public in locating the tools and artwork.”

If anyone has information regarding this case and/or the whereabouts of the stolen property, contact YCSO Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

If a tip to Yavapai County Silent Witness leads to an arrest, the caller would become eligible for a cash reward, the release also stated.

-- Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office