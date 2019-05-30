OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, May 31
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Can You Help? Sheriff’s Office looks for items stolen from Cornville home

Eight spheres stolen, some pictured above left and constructed of various materials. Those identified include a three-inch meteorite sphere valued at $2500 value, a three-inch Basalt sphere with see thru tubes valued at $90, and a six-inch petrified wood sphere valued at $600. Photo at right, Skeleton bronze stolen, anatomically correct in a dance position, arms raised above head, legs leaping, about three foot tall and 30 pounds. Valued at more than $6000. Photos courtesy Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

Eight spheres stolen, some pictured above left and constructed of various materials. Those identified include a three-inch meteorite sphere valued at $2500 value, a three-inch Basalt sphere with see thru tubes valued at $90, and a six-inch petrified wood sphere valued at $600. Photo at right, Skeleton bronze stolen, anatomically correct in a dance position, arms raised above head, legs leaping, about three foot tall and 30 pounds. Valued at more than $6000. Photos courtesy Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 9:47 a.m.

CORNVILLE – On May 8, 2019, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies completed a burglary report that involved stolen artwork and other property from a Cornville home on Waddell Road.

According to a May 29 press release from YCSO Public Affairs Supervisor Dwight D’Evelyn, eight spheres of various materials were stolen, including a three-inch meteorite sphere valued at $2500 value, a three-inch Basalt sphere with see thru tubes valued at $90, and a six-inch petrified wood sphere valued at $600.

A Skeleton bronze sculpture about three foot tall and 30 pounds was also reported to have been stolen. The sculpture, according to the press release, was “anatomically correct in a dance position, arms raised above head, legs leaping,” and valued at “more than $6,000.”

In addition to the artwork, the victims also claimed the theft of “several air powered tools,” which include an angled head Makita Grinder 4.5 cutting wheel; a Harbor Freight 1/8-inch air tool, straight die grinder; two Harbor Freight ¼-inch air tools, angled die grinder; an Epiphone acoustic guitar with a tan face and a black hard case.

According to the press release, detectives “are working leads while seeking help from the public in locating the tools and artwork.”

If anyone has information regarding this case and/or the whereabouts of the stolen property, contact YCSO Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

If a tip to Yavapai County Silent Witness leads to an arrest, the caller would become eligible for a cash reward, the release also stated.

-- Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

YCSO seeks Cornville robbery suspect
Theft investigation leads to arrest of 3 people; 2 for manufacture of butane hash oil
Suspect dons employee uniform and steals truck from landfill
Burglar steals guns, gold, Rolex in Cornville burglary
County Attorney’s Office declines prosecution of suspects in alleged butane hash oil manufacture

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
Grief and Loss Retreat
TUE
04
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News