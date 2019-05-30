Clarkdale Library hosts Cass Schorsch solo weaving exhibit through June 28

CLARKDALE -- Now through June 28, Art in the Clark Memorial Library presents “Cedar Bark Barking,” a wide-ranging display of master weaver Cass Schorsch’s baskets, hats, and wall hangings.

In CML’s intimate setting, connoisseurs of intricate, subtly nuanced “natural wovens” can examine Cass’s signature techniques during library hours: Monday through Thursday 1-5:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to noon.

Cass Schorsch has been weaving and teaching Bark Basketry since 1981. Her works are unique in that she gathers and prepares the material she weaves, including bark from cedar, birch, basswood, elm, and pine trees. Cass creates legacies to the trees by using bark that would otherwise be discarded.

Co-author of the classic book Natural Baskets, Cass has been featured in a variety of craft publications and was chosen for a solo exhibit at the Boston Arts & Crafts Society. Her work has been in the esteemed SOFA Show in Chicago for four years, and three of her pieces are in the permanent collection at the Michigan State University Museum.

Relocating to the Verde Valley from Michigan in 2007, Cass has participated in the annual Made In Clarkdale Artists Showcase since 2011. Also a member of the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild, she’s contributed pieces to Guild exhibits at CML and elsewhere throughout the Valley.

Art in the Clark relishes this opportunity to accommodate patrons asking for more Cass Schorsch, as well as introducing her amazing artistry to patrons in general.

A year-round project created for CML by Clarkdale fiber artist Mary Liggit, Art in the Clark provides an extended, close-up, free public showcase for local artists.

For a run-down on the 2018/19 season, go to the Friends of Clark Memorial Library website at https://friendsofcml.org/art or call the library at (928) 634-5423 and ask Library Coordinators Eleanor Mooney or Mary Griffith. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center, immediately adjacent to the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.