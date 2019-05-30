OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, May 31
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale Library hosts Cass Schorsch solo weaving exhibit through June 28

Natural wovens artist Cass Schorsch mounts her Art in the Clark: Cedar Bark Barking exhibition in Clark Memorial Library, running now through Friday, June 28. (Photo courtesy David Perrell)

Natural wovens artist Cass Schorsch mounts her Art in the Clark: Cedar Bark Barking exhibition in Clark Memorial Library, running now through Friday, June 28. (Photo courtesy David Perrell)

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 1:54 p.m.

CLARKDALE -- Now through June 28, Art in the Clark Memorial Library presents “Cedar Bark Barking,” a wide-ranging display of master weaver Cass Schorsch’s baskets, hats, and wall hangings.

In CML’s intimate setting, connoisseurs of intricate, subtly nuanced “natural wovens” can examine Cass’s signature techniques during library hours: Monday through Thursday 1-5:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to noon.

photo

Cedar & Spruce Basket by natural basketry artist Cass Schorsch. On view at Clark Memorial Library now through Friday, June 28, in the Art in the Clark: Cedar Bark Barking exhibition. (Photo courtesy David Perrell)

Cass Schorsch has been weaving and teaching Bark Basketry since 1981. Her works are unique in that she gathers and prepares the material she weaves, including bark from cedar, birch, basswood, elm, and pine trees. Cass creates legacies to the trees by using bark that would otherwise be discarded.

Co-author of the classic book Natural Baskets, Cass has been featured in a variety of craft publications and was chosen for a solo exhibit at the Boston Arts & Crafts Society. Her work has been in the esteemed SOFA Show in Chicago for four years, and three of her pieces are in the permanent collection at the Michigan State University Museum.

Relocating to the Verde Valley from Michigan in 2007, Cass has participated in the annual Made In Clarkdale Artists Showcase since 2011. Also a member of the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild, she’s contributed pieces to Guild exhibits at CML and elsewhere throughout the Valley.

Art in the Clark relishes this opportunity to accommodate patrons asking for more Cass Schorsch, as well as introducing her amazing artistry to patrons in general.

A year-round project created for CML by Clarkdale fiber artist Mary Liggit, Art in the Clark provides an extended, close-up, free public showcase for local artists.

For a run-down on the 2018/19 season, go to the Friends of Clark Memorial Library website at https://friendsofcml.org/art or call the library at (928) 634-5423 and ask Library Coordinators Eleanor Mooney or Mary Griffith. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center, immediately adjacent to the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Clarkdale showcases Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners exhibit
Letter: Clark Memorial Library’s promotion of literacy should include promotion of local art and education
Clarkdale showcases Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners exhibit
Letter: Where libraries are concerned, every vote counts
Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild Fabulous Fiber Sale returns

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
31
Grief and Loss Retreat
TUE
04
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News