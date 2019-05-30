OFFERS
Fri, May 31
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019

Michael Robert Sandoval

Michael Robert Sandoval

Originally Published: May 30, 2019 2:09 p.m.

Michael Robert Sandoval, 36, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Michael was born May 30, 1982, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

He was a graduate of Mingus Union High School. He was very athletic and excelled at any sport, but his passion was basketball.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, and their companions Maui and Bronx. He is also survived by his mother and step-father, Tina and Jeff Rowden; his grandparents, Robert and Arlene Sandoval, and Charlotte Whaley; siblings, Kori Gibbons, David Rowden and Leigha Craft. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael has many friends and family that love him dearly and he will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Life will take place June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his grandparents’ home, 1159 S. Fourth Street, Cottonwood, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

