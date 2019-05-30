Space, STEM theme part of this year’s summer reading program

CAMP VERDE – Though being educated is its own reward, Verde Valley libraries are all on-board with making reading fun.

This year’s summer reading program theme is A Universe of Stories, so most of the programs have a space or STEM theme to them.

At the Camp Verde Community Library, this year’s blast off is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. June 3 in the Terracotta Room with space activities, space food, and each kid will receive a passport to summer fun, with an opportunity to earn punches by completing activities and reading goals throughout the summer program.

Children’s activities will take place on Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. There will also be weekly story times on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The teens will have their own customized program, called 30 Days of Reading. With 52 days between June 3 and July 25, teens are encouraged to read on 30 of those days, and are given a calendar handout to mark each day they have met their goal.

The Camp Verde library will give out small prizes for every 10 days read, with anyone who reads on 30 days also eligible for the science center trip.

“The idea is for them to set their own reading goals,” Camp Verde Teen Librarian Zack Garcia said. “The catch is that [reading on a day] can look like five hours for serious readers, or five minutes for the reluctant readers.”

Each Thursday at 3:30, teens will also be able to participate in STEM activities, such as Alka Seltzer rockets and zombie outbreak. After those events, teens are encouraged to stay from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for game night.

Something new this year for adults in the Camp Verde summer reading program: movies.

At 2 p.m. Mondays beginning June 10, adults are invited to watch a movie in the Terracotta Room.

At Camp Verde this year, the summer reading program starts on Monday, June 3 and ends on Thursday, July 25.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For a schedule of events or for more information, call 928-554-8380.

Bingo, star parties, open mic, techies at Cottonwood Library

COTTONWOOD – At the Cottonwood Public Library, say it with bingo. Bookshelf bingo.

The Cottonwood Library will start this year’s summer reading program on June 4, according to Youth Services Coordinator Joyce Read.

Once you have registered for the Cottonwood library’s SRP, choose a bingo cards for your age level: little dipper is ages 0-7, big dipper is ages 7-12 and 11-18, and adults.

Once registration has been confirmed, participants may choose a free book. On or after June 4, which is the official start of the Reading program participants bringing in their first Bookshelf bingo card will receive another free book.

Bookshelf bingo cards turned in during the program will go into a raffle for book prizes and final prizes at the end of the program.

The Verde Valley Astronomy Club will host two star parties as part of the SRP, one on Saturday, June 13 and the other on Saturday, July 6. Both events are from 7-9:30 p.m. in the park area between the library and the county courthouse.

The Cottonwood library will also hold two open mic nights, one Friday, June 7 and the other on Friday, July 19. All ages may perform music, read poetry, play an instrument or tell jokes in a family friendly environment. Both events will be from 6-8 p.m.

For kids ages 11-18, it’s off to techie camp from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Learn about the insides of computers and how to make them.

From 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 and Tuesday, July 16, Read will lead two Ozobot mini-camps for children ages 8-12. Attendance is limited to 12 participants.

“If we have a waiting list and interest, another session or two may be scheduled,” Read said. Anyone interested in participating in the mini-camps is encouraged to sign up, Read also said.

On Saturday, July 27 from 11a.m. until 1 p.m., come to the Cottonwood library for the SRP finale as Matthew Henry Hall will play music and tell stories.

And stay for the final summer reading program raffle of prizes for participants.

The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. Hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For a schedule of events or for more information, call 928-634-7559.

Beaver Creek Library wants young readers to ‘Shoot for the Moon’

RIMROCK – At the Beaver Creek Public Library, there’s plenty of activities that are part of this year’s summer reading program.

From 11 a.m. until noon, Wednesdays from June 5 through July 17, pre-school aged children can participate in story time.

From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesdays also from June 5 through July 17, teenagers are invited to see movies such as E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Avatar, Apollo 13, Toy Story and Back to the Future.

Excluding Fourth of July week, Beaver Creek’s library will have a different space-inspired theme each week from June 5 through the July 17 finale, such as “Take me to your reader,” “Shoot for the Moon,” “To the library and beyond,” and “Trekking across the universe.”

The library will hold a pizza party for its July 17 finale, where children will be able to make light sabers, have a water balloon fight and win prizes and awards.

The Beaver Creek Public Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Hours are 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For a schedule of events or for more information, call 928-567-4034.