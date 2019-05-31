OFFERS
Fri, May 31
At least 1 applicant for Mingus superintendent

Mingus School Board President Lori Drake confirmed Friday board is “working with legal counsel on our next steps and will bring this item to the board on the June 11 governing board agenda to allow the entire board to participate in the discussion and process moving forward.” Drake refused comment on how many people applied for the position. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 31, 2019 1:15 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union’s internal search for its next superintendent ended at midnight Thursday with at least one applicant.

This was confirmed via text at 4:30 p.m. Thursday by Acting Superintendent Genie Gee.

What was not confirmed by Gee, nor by Mingus Union School Board President Lori Drake, is that Mike Westcott has applied for the position.

“I planned on applying before the posting and I did apply,” said Westcott, who is interning under Gee.

But Westcott was hesitant to answer any questions “that might interfere with or undermine” the process to find Gee’s replacement.

“I would be happy to answer your questions when the time and process make it appropriate,” Westcott said in an email to the Verde Independent. “The Governing Board is working with legal counsel on the next steps involved in hiring for the position.”

Drake confirmed Friday that the Mingus Union School Board is “working with legal counsel on our next steps and will bring this item to the board on the June 11 governing board agenda to allow the entire board to participate in the discussion and process moving forward.” Drake refused comment on how many people applied for the position.

In May, Drake said that if the district’s internal search is “not fruitful,” the board could continue its search by first hiring an interim superintendent.

But “many of the possible applicants have applied for and accepted positions at other schools for the next school year,” Drake said. “We would then be able to start our actual superintendent search in January. If needed we could also hire a search firm.”

Successful candidate

According to Drake, applicants should possess both a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from an accredited college or university, Master’s plus 30 or Doctorate degree, successful teaching experience and successful administration experience, and be able to perform tasks assigned by the Board of Education.

“Along with the many responsibilities of a school [district’s] superintendent, the governing board and staff believe that excellence is best served through position descriptions that are open to change at any time based on the needs of the school,” Drake said.

Gee, who on May 14 told the district governing board she wanted to serve solely as the school’s principal, is Mingus Union’s 13th superintendent in the past 19 years.

Gee’s last day as acting superintendent will be June 30. She replaced Penny Hargrove, who served as the district’s superintendent for less than 17 months before she resigned on Nov. 8.

-- Dan Engler contributed to this report.

