OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 01
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

AZ ranks 48th in nation for providing college scholarships, grants

Originally Published: August 1, 2019 2:45 p.m.

A study by Peterson’s, LendEDU has determined that Arizona ranks No. 48 in the nation for need-based scholarships and grants per student to attend college.

According to the most recent data compiled by LendEDU, the average annual price to attend a private four-year college is $50,900, while a public four-year institution is $25,290. Multiply those single year figures by four and you’re looking at a total cost of college in the six figures.

Due to this steep price tag, people often have to get creative in finding ways to pay for college without overextending the amount of student loan debt they incur. One of the best ways to cover the costs is through scholarships and grants, which do not need to paid back unlike federal or private student loans.

Using financial aid data licensed from Peterson’s, LendEDU has ranked all 50 states and Washington D.C. according to how much each provides in need-based scholarships and grants per student from each state that is seeking out this specific form of funding.

California ranked No. 1 in the nation in the study with $2 billion provided in need-based scholarships and grants last year, for an average of $5,178 per student.

New Jersey ranked second in the national comparison with an average of $4,286 per student.

Arizona ranked 48th in the study. With 51,352 students needing such financial aid, Arizona provided $8.2 million in need-based scholarships and grants last year, an average of about $160 per student.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

WalletHub: Cochise College second best community college in country; Yavapai College ranks 365
Harris seek District 3 seat on Yavapai College Board: Q&A
Five YC students named to All-Arizona Academic Team
College Board gets first look at budget, discusses underserved student populations in county
Rachel Mulcaire earns P.E.O. Sisterhood grant to complete Yavapai College nursing studies

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
06
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News