AZ ranks 48th in nation for providing college scholarships, grants
A study by Peterson’s, LendEDU has determined that Arizona ranks No. 48 in the nation for need-based scholarships and grants per student to attend college.
According to the most recent data compiled by LendEDU, the average annual price to attend a private four-year college is $50,900, while a public four-year institution is $25,290. Multiply those single year figures by four and you’re looking at a total cost of college in the six figures.
Due to this steep price tag, people often have to get creative in finding ways to pay for college without overextending the amount of student loan debt they incur. One of the best ways to cover the costs is through scholarships and grants, which do not need to paid back unlike federal or private student loans.
Using financial aid data licensed from Peterson’s, LendEDU has ranked all 50 states and Washington D.C. according to how much each provides in need-based scholarships and grants per student from each state that is seeking out this specific form of funding.
California ranked No. 1 in the nation in the study with $2 billion provided in need-based scholarships and grants last year, for an average of $5,178 per student.
New Jersey ranked second in the national comparison with an average of $4,286 per student.
Arizona ranked 48th in the study. With 51,352 students needing such financial aid, Arizona provided $8.2 million in need-based scholarships and grants last year, an average of about $160 per student.
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction
- Overflow crowd turned away at development meeting
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...