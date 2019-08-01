AZ ranks 48th in nation for providing college scholarships, grants

A study by Peterson’s, LendEDU has determined that Arizona ranks No. 48 in the nation for need-based scholarships and grants per student to attend college.

According to the most recent data compiled by LendEDU, the average annual price to attend a private four-year college is $50,900, while a public four-year institution is $25,290. Multiply those single year figures by four and you’re looking at a total cost of college in the six figures.

Due to this steep price tag, people often have to get creative in finding ways to pay for college without overextending the amount of student loan debt they incur. One of the best ways to cover the costs is through scholarships and grants, which do not need to paid back unlike federal or private student loans.

Using financial aid data licensed from Peterson’s, LendEDU has ranked all 50 states and Washington D.C. according to how much each provides in need-based scholarships and grants per student from each state that is seeking out this specific form of funding.

California ranked No. 1 in the nation in the study with $2 billion provided in need-based scholarships and grants last year, for an average of $5,178 per student.

New Jersey ranked second in the national comparison with an average of $4,286 per student.



Arizona ranked 48th in the study. With 51,352 students needing such financial aid, Arizona provided $8.2 million in need-based scholarships and grants last year, an average of about $160 per student.