Thu, Aug. 01
Weather  81.0°
Clarkdale, Jerome to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday

VVN file photo

VVN file photo

Originally Published: August 1, 2019 1:29 p.m.

CLARKDALE — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our cities and towns safer and more caring places to live and work. 

Nationally, the event happens the first Tuesday in August.

The towns of Clarkdale and Jerome are teaming up for an event at Clarkdale Town Park. It’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and food, fun, soda and games are planned; there will also be door prizes. 

A 50-50 raffle will be held at the event, with proceeds going toward a bulletproof vest fund.

The only other law enforcement agency in the county hosting a National Night Out as well.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office promoted, on its Facebook page, a concert and meet-and-greet event, scheduled for this Friday in the Prescott Courthouse Square.

Other area agencies host National Night Out the first week of October.

Cottonwood is hosting a family event at the Cottonwood Kids Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, on South 12th Street from 4:30 p., to 7 p.m.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, soda, water, ice cream, popcorn and snow cones are planned as refreshments.

A number of interactive games are planned.

For more information on the Cottonwood Police event, call Sgt. Monica Kuhlt at 928-634-4246.

