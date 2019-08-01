Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District re-opens burn season

The Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District burn season will be active again effective Aug. 1 through Nov. 30.

Burn permit holders will need to be sure to have a valid permit from the Copper Canyon Administration office in Camp Verde, 26B Salt Mine Road, or from the fire station in Rimrock, 3240 E Beaver Creek Road, and activate it through the Cottonwood Dispatch Center (928-649-1397) prior to burning to ensure that the weather and wind conditions are proper and safe for the day.