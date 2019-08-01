Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District re-opens burn season
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 2:30 p.m.
The Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District burn season will be active again effective Aug. 1 through Nov. 30.
Burn permit holders will need to be sure to have a valid permit from the Copper Canyon Administration office in Camp Verde, 26B Salt Mine Road, or from the fire station in Rimrock, 3240 E Beaver Creek Road, and activate it through the Cottonwood Dispatch Center (928-649-1397) prior to burning to ensure that the weather and wind conditions are proper and safe for the day.
Most Read
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction
- Overflow crowd turned away at development meeting
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...