Local students get LEAD on education thanks to Yavapai College program

CLARKDALE – Yavapai College’s LEAD Program is designed to prepare first-year students transitioning from high school to college.

For Sedona resident Olivia Williams, the college’s pre-college prep program taught her about the different resources available to help her succeed.

Such as the tutors who are available in the college’s learning center, who she says are “very friendly and willing to help when you need it.”

“I have always struggled with math, so this will be a great asset for me to use,” said Williams, who graduated in May after four years of home schooling. “I have also learned about many skills that I will need to succeed in college such as time management and effective reading and note taking. I have always struggled with managing my time effectively. Through the LEAD program I have learned how to manage my time better to get all of my course work done on time.”

Julie Williams, Olivia’s mother, said through the college that the LEAD program “not only gives the students a great start on navigating the demands of college, but it also gives the people who support those students at home the peace of mind that their child has a friendly face to approach when struggles arise.”

Yavapai College recently recognized the 21 students who completed the summer 2019 LEAD program.

“Students heralded the early-college program for motivating them to pursue a college degree, for bolstering their time-management and study skills and for connecting them with supportive Yavapai College personnel and new friends,” the college stated in a press release.

Though every LEAD student is eligible for a scholarship, some applied and earned Yavapai College Education Now scholarships, which provide a first-year tuition waiver.

Cottonwood resident Helena Santillan earned one of the scholarships.

“Because of my family’s encouragement and the LEAD program offered through Yavapai College, I am extremely lucky to be able to say that as a first-generation college student I will be finishing my first year of college debt-free,” Santillan said to the college. “And, for that, I am forever grateful.”

-- Information provided by Yavapai College