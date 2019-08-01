No charges against woman in burglaries

A woman who was arrested on a theft charge last week has been released from the Yavapai County Jail, and the charge against her was dropped.

Police arrested Laina R. Galloway, 40, on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony, last week in connection with the arrest of Benjamin Romero, 41. He is still in jail with a possibility of more charges pending, as police have connected him to several burglaries in the area.

Wednesday, Galloway was in Verde Valley Justice Court before Judge William N. Lundy, who approved the prosectution’s request to dismiss the theft charge without prejudice. This means the theft charge against Galloway could be re-filed at a later date.

Galloway told the Verde Independent she was released from custody Wednesday. She told investigators she was unaware of any alleged illegal activity or stolen items involving Romero.

She said she planned to go to Clarkdale police to see if she could remove her things from a residence she had shared with Romero.