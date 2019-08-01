Obituary: Patricia Jane Friedman, 1934-2019

Patricia Jane Friedman 6/21/1934-7/29/2019 85 years old Born in Toledo, Ohio. Lived in Camp Verde, Arizona. Took her last breath surrounded by family.



Service is at Camp Verde Church of Christ Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m., 2001 N. Arena Del Loma, Camp Verde, Arizona.

Pat fell in love and married Harold E. Friedman, the love of her life, at a young age. She was the bookkeeper to his construction business until she lost him too soon in 1988.

Spending time with her two daughters’ families and grandchildren were an important part of her life.

She worked at JCPenney for over 30 years until retirement. She was active in the Red Hat Society and her sorority, where she was awarded Women of the Year.

Servicing others was a part of her life from high school days and throughout her life. She was a Girl Scout leader, helped coached baseball, volunteered at a women’s clinic, drove people to medical appointments and visited those who were housebound. For her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, she wanted to attend all the ballgames and participate in family activities. Having a ‘yes’ attitude was one of her most lovable qualities and led her to share many adventures with her family.

She loved to spend summers at her favorite place; the family cabin in Oak Creek Canyon where she relaxed, swam and shared time with family and friends.



She is survived by her two daughters, son-in-laws and their families. Teri and Allen Owen; and their sons’ families Todd and April, children Paley and Kade, Troy and Kim and their daughter Kaitlyn. Barbara and Ron Barber and their children’s families; Cameron and Brittney, children Makenzie, Makayla, and Timmy, Ryan (deceased) Dorothy and Hector, children Elissa and Amalia, Tanner and Bethany and Natalie and Nathaniel.

She will be missed by her two sisters, Laura Learnerd and Judy Gardner and their families as well as the Friedman’s extensive family.





Pat just recently celebrated her 85th birthday surrounded by extended family. Now she will be celebrating her welcome home in heaven with her family and friends who went before her. Job well done, life well lived.





Information provided by survivors.