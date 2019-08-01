OFFERS
Police: Music store burglary suspect also had Habitat items

Benjamin Romero, 41, had a new charge added to his already lengthy total Tuesday when Cottonwood Police discovered he possessed stolen tools from Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 2:16 a.m.

In June Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity reported to police a burglary in which power tools, a generator and other hand tools were stolen.

This week, Cottonwood Police announced a man already booked on suspicion of multiple recent burglaries will also be charged related to Habitat's missing tools.

The value of the tools was estimated at approximately $2,000.

On July 26, a 41-year-old Clarkdale resident, Benjamin Romero, was arrested and charged with numerous felonies related to recent burglaries in Clarkdale and Cottonwood, including one involving dozens of items taken from a music store.

Romero’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Laina Galloway, was charged with theft resulting from the same investigation.

Tuesday 2019 Romero was also charged with the June burglary of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity after a generator taken from there was found in his possession. VVHH tracks their tools and equipment through serial numbers and special markings.

The generator taken from them in June was matched by the serial number of the one in Romero’s possession.

Romero is still in custody at the Yavapai County Detention Center on numerous felonies and may face additional charges as our investigation continues.

