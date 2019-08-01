Police: Music store burglary suspect also had Habitat items
In June Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity reported to police a burglary in which power tools, a generator and other hand tools were stolen.
This week, Cottonwood Police announced a man already booked on suspicion of multiple recent burglaries will also be charged related to Habitat's missing tools.
The value of the tools was estimated at approximately $2,000.
On July 26, a 41-year-old Clarkdale resident, Benjamin Romero, was arrested and charged with numerous felonies related to recent burglaries in Clarkdale and Cottonwood, including one involving dozens of items taken from a music store.
Romero’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Laina Galloway, was charged with theft resulting from the same investigation.
Tuesday 2019 Romero was also charged with the June burglary of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity after a generator taken from there was found in his possession. VVHH tracks their tools and equipment through serial numbers and special markings.
The generator taken from them in June was matched by the serial number of the one in Romero’s possession.
Romero is still in custody at the Yavapai County Detention Center on numerous felonies and may face additional charges as our investigation continues.
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Two firefighters burned in Camp Verde mulch fire
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- UPDATE: Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Rimrock
- Camp Verde home heavily damaged in blaze
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...