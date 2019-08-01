OFFERS
Ruthie’s Closet opens on South Main

Stephanie Richey, director of the House of Ruth, and Sara Massey, events coordinator, pose inside the new Ruthie’s Closet. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: August 1, 2019 1:39 p.m.

The Ruthie’s Closet children’s resale store has been opened, next to the House of Ruth, at 280 S. Main St. in Cottonwood in the Acme Pizza Shopping Plaza.

Ruthie’s Closet Children’s Resale Boutique will offer affordable kids’ clothes, equipment, furniture as well as maternity clothes.

Director Stephanie Richey said all the proceeds will go to the House of Ruth.

Ruthie’s Closet also accepts donations of all-things kids in exchange for store credit.

Contact
