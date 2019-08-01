Verde Valley Medical Center seeks volunteers for Patient and Family Advisory Council

Northern Arizona Healthcare is searching for individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to volunteer for its Patient and Family Advisory Council.

The role of a council member will be to advise and make recommendations on various initiatives throughout the organization.

Specifically, NAH is looking for community members who have been a patient or family member of a patient at Verde Valley Medical Center and/or the surrounding medical practices within the last three years.

Councils are created to assist in making recommendations to:

Improve system processes.

Improve quality and safety.

Improve efficiency of care.

Improve the patient experience.

Your application will be reviewed and if selected you will be contacted for an interview and receive further information.

Space on the council is limited so it is possible that not all applicants will be selected. However, applications will be kept on file as openings on the council occur. All applications are kept confidential.

Complete the online application by visiting NAHealth.com/patient-and-family-advisory-council-application-form-vvmc.