Verde Valley schools need bus drivers

VERDE VALLEY – Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District employs as many as 25 bus drivers.

On the cusp of the district’s Aug. 7 first day, one driver quit, as did the transportation secretary.

“It is tough to keep drivers,” Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King said. “But we make adjustments, and that’s been going on for decades.”

King said that though short two people, the district’s bus routes will not be affected, and all children who are expecting rides to and from school will have rides.

“But anyone who wants to be a bus driver can call our school district,” King added. “But we say that each year.”

Certified to drive

A one-school K-8 district, Clarkdale Jerome drives five routes. According to Superintendent Danny Brown, two of the district’s maintenance workers are also certified as bus drivers and provide backup and relief for the five regular drivers.

Though the district’s transportation department is currently at full staff, Brown agrees that there’s a shortage of people to take children to and from school.

“One reason is that takes three to four months for a driver to go through the process of getting certified to drive,” Brown said. “Low pay and a big responsibility with a lot of students that you are charged of their safety.”

Camp Verde Unified has 10 bus drivers, Beaver Creek has five drivers.

Danny Howe, Camp Verde’s administrator in charge, said he would like to employ two or three more drivers, but ideally he would employ 15 drivers.

At Beaver Creek, the five drivers represent a full component.

“We are staffed at this point,” Ward said. “We do not have substitute drivers.”

Ward also said that Beaver Creek finds other duties for its drivers “who are looking for more hours and health benefits.”

Incentive signing bonuses

At Mingus Union, it would be ideal to have 20 bus drivers, Superintendent Mike Westcott said. But the high school currently employs 15 drivers.

“As of now, we have routes just covered,” Westcott said.

The shortage of drivers, Westcott said, is “probably related to starting pay issues compared to similar skill level jobs out there and the responsibility involved in transporting students.”

“We also have fewer opportunities to offer varied bus routes because at the high school level, our transportation to and from school only takes place before and after school is in session, where lower grade levels may have routes running mid-day for pre-school [and] kindergarten,” Westcott said. “We can offer trips to drivers though, involving co-curricular and extracurricular activities.”

Mingus Union now offers incentive signing bonuses, competitive salaries when compared to other local schools, and benefits, Westcott said. The district has also advertised “in varied ways as well, with information on our website and the banner on our bus in the Safeway parking lot and elsewhere,” he said.

Westcott also said that Mingus Union also continues to recruit other school employees to drive buses, including teachers.

