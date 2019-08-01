Yavapai College explores development of skilled trades center

CLARKDALE – April 23, members of the community asked Yavapai College’s district governing board for a dedicated career and technical education facility, a skilled trades center.

The community’s comments during the governing board’s open call “centered on the concept of a different type or additional building for Career and Technical Education,” James Perey, executive dean of Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center, said at the time.

The suggested center’s programming, Perey said, would be developed “based off of input from a core group of elected officials, industry employers, and education leaders from the east side of Yavapai County.”

Determining the core group, Perey said, is a multi-step process.

College President Lisa Rhine met with elected officials on June 5 “to address development solutions to meet the needs of the communities,” Perey said.

“At that meeting, the president asked participants if they could convene a group of 8-10 industry leaders that can assist with giving input to potential areas and programs,” Perey said. “Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin is coordinating this effort.”

Once the group has been selected, Yavapai College will meet with the members during the Fall 2019 semester to talk about possibilities and review current economic, educational and workforce data, Perey said.

“I expect that by the end of the fall semester, we will have a solid plan and more specifics to the Skilled Trades Center,” Perey said.

The community’s suggestions to the college were additional buildings centered on the trades, such as construction, plumbing, and HVAC, Perey said.