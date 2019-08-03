OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 03
Aug. 14 open house for Verde Ranch RV Resort

Artist’s rendering of the Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde off SR 260 and I-17. Courtesy Contemporary Resorts and Residences

Originally Published: August 3, 2019 1:42 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Verde Ranch RV Resort has announced an open house from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Under construction for the past year, Verde Ranch offers 402 full-service RV sites, 16 vacation cottages, and amenities such as a pool and two jacuzzis, clubhouse, convenience store, fitness center, laundry and shower facilities, pet park and pickleball courts. 

Guests will also have access to fire pits, walking trails, concierge kayak and ATV rentals and river recreation.

Open house will be an opportunity to tour the property and learn more about Verde Ranch’s reservation specials, as well as dozens of local vendors, from food and beverage to recreation and attraction tours.

“Folks are extremely excited and we’ve had such wonderful feedback on the quality of the resort already,” said Lisa Harold, COO for Contemporary Resorts & Residences. “We are so excited to provide a sneak preview to the community during the grand opening events.”

“Planned with relaxation in mind and built with impeccable attention to detail, Verde Ranch RV Resort is designed from the ground-up to give guests an authentic Verde Valley experience in a comfortable, and natural setting,” according to a press release from the resort.

“The scenic Verde River runs directly through the property and the area’s official Dark Sky designation evokes phenomenal stargazing possibilities,” the release stated.

Raffle tickets will also be available for a chance to win a two-night cottage stay package with wine from a local vendor, a one-hour massage and two round-trip first class tickets on the Verde Canyon Railroad.

Tickets are $5 each, $10 for three tickets, or $20 for 10 tickets. Proceeds from the raffle tickets will go to the Verde Valley Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program.

Verde Ranch will also do raffles for a scavenger hunt, and with various promotional prizes throughout the day.

Verde Ranch RV Resort is located at 1105 N. Dreamcatcher Drive in Camp Verde. For more information, visit verderanchrvresort.com or call 928-567-7126.

Though the open house is scheduled for Aug. 14, Verde Ranch will officially open for its customers on Aug. 15.

SR 260 work continues Aug. 9

CAMP VERDE – Motorists can expect overnight lane closures westbound on SR 260 near Camp Verde on Aug. 9 while crews complete pavement repairs.

According to a press release from Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers should plan for lane closures on westbound SR 260 at the Cherry Creek Bridge between mileposts 215 and 216 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, until 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Westbound SR 260 will be narrowed to one lane as flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

The speed limit during the road work will be reduced to 25 mph.

