Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Cottonwood Council to address winery project, rec center rates

Tuesday's Cottonwood Council meeting agenda includes reducing and revising rates for annual memberships to the Cottonwood Recreation Center. File photo

Tuesday's Cottonwood Council meeting agenda includes reducing and revising rates for annual memberships to the Cottonwood Recreation Center. File photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 7:52 a.m.

Tuesday's Cottonwood City Council meeting agenda includes discussion of a winery and vineyard project and proposed reduced rec-center rates.

Also, its July meeting, the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission approved a time extension on a multi-year project involving the construction of a vineyard, winery and restaurant at North Verde Heights Drive and Pima Street.

Tuesday, that extension is set to go before the Council.

A hearing on a time extension for the project, which involves a property that currently features a steep hill, is part of a busy agenda for Tuesday’s Cottonwood Council meeting. While the Council has made it past its most time-consuming budget portion of the year, there are many smaller, change-approval-related items to address on various fronts.

The winery project was discussed at length at the July Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The Council is being asked to extend, until June 21, 2022, the completion deadline for the project. The project was developed in accordance with the city’s 2017 Master Development Plan.

Discussion, consideration and possible adoption of reduced and revised membership rates for the Cottonwood Recreation Center is another item on Tuesday’s Council agenda. The center, which has expenses of $1.3 million annually, is trying to raise far more than the $750,000 it currently takes in.

The proposed new rates would include an elimination of the in-town/outside-Cottonwood resident pay structure. Non-residents of the city would see a reduction from $385 to $325 for an annual single adult membership, and a family with as many as five members would be reduced from $660 to $570.

Tuesday’s consent agenda includes a proposed acceptance of an Federal Aviation Administration grant to complete a Cottonwood Airport master plan. Noise issues, to be addressed at an Aug. 13 work session, would be a small part of that master plan.

The Council will also interview Library Advisory Board applicants. The terms of Judy Paulus, Joseph Stack, and John O’Neill on the seven-member board are all expiring, and all three have applied for new terms.

Longtime middle-school teacher and librarian Paula Thompson has also applied for one of the three positions on the board. Applications were reviewed by the Applicant Review Committee and now need to be interviewed by the Council to complete the application review process.

An executive session, for an annual performance evaluation and consideration of contract for City Attorney Steve Horton, is scheduled for Tuesday. Online City of Cottonwood records show Horton’s annual salary and benefits total about $254,000.

Contact
