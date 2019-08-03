County to consider rezoning for Rimrock shopping center
COTTONWOOD – At 9 a.m. Aug. 22, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a proposal for a residential-to-commercial zoning map change.
The applicant, Dugan McDonald of High View LLC, would like his 8.17-acre parcel rezoned from R1L-35 residential single-family to C2-1 commercial general sales.
McDonald, according to the county’s public hearing notice, would like to build a shopping center, which would include a grocery store, gasoline island and various shops.
The site of the proposed shopping center is located at the southeast corner of E. Beaver Creek Road and N. Dave Wingfield Road.
Regardless of the commission’s position, the county’s Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the zoning map change at its Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m.
Both meetings will be held at Yavapai County Administrative Services Verde Valley complex, located at 10 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Andres Carrillo, 1946-2019
- Jerome Council gives green light to purchase of kiosks
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...