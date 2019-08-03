County to consider rezoning for Rimrock shopping center

COTTONWOOD – At 9 a.m. Aug. 22, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a proposal for a residential-to-commercial zoning map change.

The applicant, Dugan McDonald of High View LLC, would like his 8.17-acre parcel rezoned from R1L-35 residential single-family to C2-1 commercial general sales.

McDonald, according to the county’s public hearing notice, would like to build a shopping center, which would include a grocery store, gasoline island and various shops.

The site of the proposed shopping center is located at the southeast corner of E. Beaver Creek Road and N. Dave Wingfield Road.

Regardless of the commission’s position, the county’s Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the zoning map change at its Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m.

Both meetings will be held at Yavapai County Administrative Services Verde Valley complex, located at 10 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.