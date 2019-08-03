OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage

A Cornville woman was willing to show Verde Independent staff the damage inside her home Saturday. Friday evening's storm ripped the roof off of the home, and elsewhere, damaged homes and cause flooding and power outages. VVN / Vyto Starinskas

A Cornville woman was willing to show Verde Independent staff the damage inside her home Saturday. Friday evening's storm ripped the roof off of the home, and elsewhere, damaged homes and cause flooding and power outages. VVN / Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 1:29 p.m.

Storm rips roof off mobile home in Cornville by Vyto Starinskas by Verde News

CORNVILLE — Friday afternoon, A storm with heavy rain, wind and lightning took the roof of a mobile home in Cornville and dropped four large pine trees on another in Lower Oak Creek Estates.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Luz Moreno said she was not home at about 5 p.m. when the storm hit the area of Cornville at the very end of South Loy Road.

photo

This house on Loy Road was heavily damaged by falling trees during Friday's storm. VVN / Vyto Starinskas

But her dog, Pinki, was inside, she said. The door was opened by the storm when the roof came off and Pinki ran off. The dog was eventually found by a sheriff’s deputy.

Just down the street, neighbor Eduardo Gonzalez was on his deck watching the storm when four large pine trees fell on his mobile home with his wife asleep inside.

The trees covered the back of the structure. Gonzalez said he had to get to his wife through the branches, but she was not injured.

The storm flooded local roads in and around Page Springs and large lightning bursts were striking in the Cornville area during the storm.

Other neighbors in Lower Oak Creek Estates were in their yards Saturday morning picking up branches, chain-sawing broken branches and cleaning their properties.

Here is a link to a photo gallery of the damage:

https://www.verdenews.com/photos/galleries/2019/aug/03/photo-gallery-corville-storm-2019/

