Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: We need to hear from the fire district on APS substation

Originally Published: August 3, 2019 3:10 p.m.

Editor:

As you are aware, APS is proposing to build a substation next to the Fire District property on 89A in Clarkdale.

Clarkdale Town Staff is proposing that APS will be required to work with the Fire District for a joint driveway and easement as a condition of the projects approval.

It would be appropriate for a formal letter from the Verde Valley Fire District Board of Directors, as the adjacent property owner, be sent to the town that states the fire district’s acknowledgment of the town’s proposed requirement, and that the District agrees to work with APS if they approve the project.

If any costs to the Fire District will be incurred due to having to change your plans, the easement, or having to do additional work due to temporary conditions proposed by APS, please address how those costs will be handled with APS.

Kat Ingulli, Clarkdale

More like this story

Letter: APS should have checked zoning for property before they purchased it
Resistance voiced to APS substation
Proposal for new APS substation put on hold by Clarkdale Planning commission
Letter: APS substation a bad fit for Clarkdale
APS substation endorsed by Clarkdale P&Z commission

