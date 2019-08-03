Letter: We need to hear from the fire district on APS substation

Editor:

As you are aware, APS is proposing to build a substation next to the Fire District property on 89A in Clarkdale.

Clarkdale Town Staff is proposing that APS will be required to work with the Fire District for a joint driveway and easement as a condition of the projects approval.

It would be appropriate for a formal letter from the Verde Valley Fire District Board of Directors, as the adjacent property owner, be sent to the town that states the fire district’s acknowledgment of the town’s proposed requirement, and that the District agrees to work with APS if they approve the project.

If any costs to the Fire District will be incurred due to having to change your plans, the easement, or having to do additional work due to temporary conditions proposed by APS, please address how those costs will be handled with APS.

Kat Ingulli, Clarkdale