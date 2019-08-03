Obituary: Alfred Valenzuela 1926 - 2019
Alfred Valenzuela, 92, of Cottonwood, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 9, 2019, at home.
He was born on June 13, 1926, in Glendale, Arizona.
Alfred grew up in the Verde Valley and attended and graduated from the old Camp Verde School. He served in the U.S. Army as an E4 during WWII. Alfred came from a large, loving family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn Valenzuela. Marilyn passed in 2010.
A memorial service will be held for both Alfred and Marilyn at Living Water Church, 1380 Mingus Avenue (corner of Mingus and 14th St.) on Aug. 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
