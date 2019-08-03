Obituary: Dorothy Alva Haeske, 1927- 2019

Dorothy Alva Haeske, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed on May 31, 2019.

Dorothy was born on June 7, 1927, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Adolph and Mildred (DeRush) Haeske.

She graduated from high school in Lakewood, Colo., in 1944; from Colorado State College, Greeley, Colo., with a BA in 1950 and a Masters in 1952.

Dorothy taught in Ulysses, Kansas; Shiprock, New Mexico; and Williams, Arizona. She retired to Cottonwood, Arizona in 1985.



Dorothy had many interests including music, crafts, photography, reading, writing, gardening. Her life was devoted to caring for her family and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister, Mary Lou Mayre from Lakewood, Colo.; and companion, Mary Martinez of Cottonwood, Ariz.

Survivors include her sister, Donna Lee (Haeske) Heist of Billings, Montana; nephew, Donald (Sharon) Heist of Newport, Oregon; and nieces, Jody (Mitch) Miller of Billings, Montana, and Vicki (Jay) Wittman of Belgrade, Montana; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

Dorothy’s ashes were placed at All Souls Cemetery on July 26, 2019, following a brief service. A celebration of life was held on June 8, 2019.

