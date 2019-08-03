Obituary: Jeanette Tucker, 1939 - 2019
Jeanette Tucker, 80, passed away in Cottonwood on July 20, 2019.
She was born April 9, 1939, in Prescott, Arizona, to J. Paul Haywood and Mildred Mae Haywood.
She worked as a bartender, seamstress, realtor, janitor, and a physical education teacher.
She received her contractors' license and was a contractor business owner.
She enjoyed many interests and hobbies including gardening, cooking/baking, fishing, camping, sewing, painting, construction and she was an avid reader. She was a loving, honest, generous and prayerful person.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Louis Ravetto; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, George Tucker; sons, John M. Ravetto (Teresa) of Arlington, Washington, Mark A. Ravetto of Prescott, Arizona, and Matthew H. Ravetto of Rimrock, Arizona; daughter, Deborah J. Ravetto of Prescott Valley, Arizona; brother, Paul Haywood (Roza) of Cottonwood, Arizona; sisters, Karen Richards (Donnie) of Kirkland, Arizona, and Sally Wright (John) of Oregon; four nieces and two nephews; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There are no public services. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Andres Carrillo, 1946-2019
- Jerome Council gives green light to purchase of kiosks
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: