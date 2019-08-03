OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Obituary: Jeanette Tucker, 1939 - 2019

Originally Published: August 3, 2019 2:50 p.m.

Jeanette Tucker, 80, passed away in Cottonwood on July 20, 2019.

She was born April 9, 1939, in Prescott, Arizona, to J. Paul Haywood and Mildred Mae Haywood.

She worked as a bartender, seamstress, realtor, janitor, and a physical education teacher.

She received her contractors' license and was a contractor business owner.

She enjoyed many interests and hobbies including gardening, cooking/baking, fishing, camping, sewing, painting, construction and she was an avid reader. She was a loving, honest, generous and prayerful person.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Louis Ravetto; and her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, George Tucker; sons, John M. Ravetto (Teresa) of Arlington, Washington, Mark A. Ravetto of Prescott, Arizona, and Matthew H. Ravetto of Rimrock, Arizona; daughter, Deborah J. Ravetto of Prescott Valley, Arizona; brother, Paul Haywood (Roza) of Cottonwood, Arizona; sisters, Karen Richards (Donnie) of Kirkland, Arizona, and Sally Wright (John) of Oregon; four nieces and two nephews; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There are no public services. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

