Obituary: Thomas Franklin Lloyd, Jr. 1951 - 2019
Thomas Franklin Loyd, Jr., died peacefully at home in Rimrock on July 31, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born in 1951 in Humbolt, Tennessee, the son of Thomas and Ruth Loyd. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. And was always willing to help someone in need. Thomas is survived by his brother, Charles; two sisters, Regina and Brenda; and his daughter, Sarah.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.
Information provided by survivors.
