Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk comes to Old Town Cottonwood

Join artists, winemakers, merchants and troubadours for the monthly Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk in Old Town Cottonwood on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heading into town, swing by Main Stage and see the excellent art gracing the walls of their dedicated art room. They are currently featuring Don Graham. Mr. Graham is a local hot air balloon pilot by break of dawn, and an artist by night. He utilizes the birds-eye view from his balloon to create unique, colorful scenic landscapes of the Southwest.

Next in at The Muse Art Gallery, multi-award-winning artist Nancy A Michaelson of Cave Creek will be in-house showcasing her acrylics.

In the artist’s words about featured painting The Desert as my Sanctuary... “I like to tell stories with my art, so I pondered for a few days... what can I say with this painting that would make it not only tell my feelings about sitting there in that remote and beautiful place where I encounter the Creator, but also would illustrate a temple-like feeling with a composition done in a simple, unusual and graphic way, that would catch the viewer off guard, and draw them to the painting to perhaps see the contentment, safety, and peace I feel in that place.”

Her painting took 1st Place in the 2007 Scottsdale, Carefree, Cave Creek 1st Annual Art And Film Festival. Also at The Muse, Alcohol Ink Painting with Malou. (Note: this class is already SOLD OUT. Please visit the-muse-gallery.com/events and sign up early for an encore class in September).

Speaking of The Muse, neighborhood artist Kim Kavullish is featuring The Muse Gallery in her piece Inspiration. Kavullish works out of East End Studio, 709 N. 5th St. “Where Illustration Meets Art!”

ARC Contemporary Fine Art continues its summer exhibit Material Impulse: A Confluence of Clay Artists. This exhibition explores ceramic artists’ deeply visceral and personal engagement with materiality. This is the last month of this show and well worth the see. The ARC is located across from The Zackford, at 747 North Main.

The Zackford is featuring artist Nicolas Otero, an artist whose creations are very sought after, made more so since he was commissioned by the Pope.

Down around the bend in the Cottonwood Council Chambers Building at 826 N. Main Street, see Pamella’s Magical Mandalas. Born and raised in Michigan, Pamella moved to Arizona because of the beauty and inspiration to create art.

“As a self-taught artist, I have come to love the Mandala design. I work with bright and bold colors in a variety of media. The mysterious beauty of the Mandala all starts from a single circle for you to create something beautiful and fun.”

3 Kings Kasbar & Epiphany on Pima will have artist Jamie Kavisto painting live on the patio.

“Desert inspired art with an urban twist” is how Kivisto, would best describe her current work.

Before moving to Arizona five years ago, Jamie frequently performed live painting with the band at JT’s Kitchen in Long Beach, CA. Her work has been displayed throughout the country and has also made appearances in film for Lifetime, television for Sprint, and print media for Curve Magazine.

She is currently working in her home studio for local galleries such as the Village Gallery of Local Artists, and Habitat Home Furnishings. Also at the 3 Kings location, Jessica Green will be teaching interactive painting inside Epiphany, featuring the fun ‘Emus’ with acrylic on canvas, and Jay Fouts will be playing music outside for all to enjoy.

Other live music throughout the wine tasting rooms and other shops for The Walk include Don Jones 1-4 pm at Hippie Emporium, Evol-Ution 4-7 pm at Pillsbury, Mark Willner 6-9 pm at Burning Tree, Saffire 6-9 pm at Arizona Stronghold, and What’s the Big Idea starting at 9 pm at The State Bar.

For future art events visit the-muse-gallery.com/events, or on FB type in “oldtowncottonwoodsecondsaturday.” More details can also be answered by calling The Muse Art Gallery at (928) 634-0003.